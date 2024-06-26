Get $700 off the Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mop

Narwal offers some of our favorite robot vacuum and mop combos. They are powerful, great-looking, and offer some fantastic features, competing only against the best in the industry. They are not cheap, though. This is why we get excited when we see good deals like this one. The Narwal Freo is currently at a massive 50% discount, which equates to $700 off the original price. This brings the price down to $700. Get the Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mop for $700

Amazon is labeling this as a “limited time deal,” which means we don’t know how long the offer will be around. We took a look at the price history and can tell you this is the lowest price this product has ever been. So, if you’ve been looking for a high-end robot vacuum and mop combo, and don’t want to break the wallet too much, this is likely your best bet.

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Powerful multi-surface cleaning solution The Narwal Freo is an impressive floor cleaning solution. In one device you get a vacuum and a mop, which docks to a self-cleaning, auto-charging station for hassle-free automated floor cleaning. Packed with LiDAR, Narwal's DirtSense technology ensures a thorough clean. See price at Amazon Save $700.00 Limited time deal!

The Narwal Freo is an older version of the manufacturer’s high-end offering. It was released in 2022, but it is still an amazing robot that launched at $1,400, and it is packed with remarkable capabilities and features. It can still suction at 3,000Pa. The mop pads can self-wash and dry in the dock, keeping maintenance at a minimum. The system can also detect how dirty the water came back, so it will know when the floor still isn’t immaculate, and will continue working until the water comes back pristine. Not to mention, it’s a very smart robot that will map your home and adapt to your needs.

The upgraded Narwal Freo X Ultra is also discounted right now! If you want the latest and greatest, though, you can upgrade to the Narwal Freo X Ultra, which is also discounted right now. The main difference is that it offers 8,000Pa of suction, has a better brush with an anti-hair-tangling design, and has more sensors for more intelligent cleaning. The Narwal Freo X Ultra is $1,100 right now, but the original price is $1,400, so you get a $300 discount.

Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

These are both limited time deals, so they might be gone anytime. Go ahead and sign up for one as soon as possible if you’re looking to secure either of these deals. Which one are you picking?

