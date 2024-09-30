Save $750 on the Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop

Are you looking for a good robot vacuum and mop combo? Narwal makes some of our favorite ones, and today, it has a deal that is hard to beat. You can save a whopping $750 on the Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop, bringing the price down from $1,400 to $650. Get the Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop

This deal is available from Amazon. One thing to keep in mind is that the sale works in two stages. First, you’ll get a $500 discount applied automatically. Then, you can manually clip a $250 coupon on the buy page to get the price down to $650.

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Powerful multi-surface cleaning solution The Narwal Freo is an impressive floor cleaning solution. In one device you get a vacuum and a mop, which docks to a self-cleaning, auto-charging station for hassle-free automated floor cleaning. Packed with LiDAR, Narwal's DirtSense technology ensures a thorough clean. See price at Amazon Save $750.00 With coupon!

The Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop is the company’s previous-generation device. That said, it was released as a high-end robot, so it is still amazing right now. You won’t be sacrificing much, and you might not even notice the differences.

This robot comes with a powerful 3,000Pa suction strength, as well as a 12N downward pressure on the dual scrubbing mop pads. It will keep your home squeaky clean every single time. Strength aside, it’s a very smart robot vacuum and mop, thanks to “Dirtsense” technology. This feature can measure how dirty the pads are, and the system will send the robot to keep cleaning until the robot returns to its base clean.

Additionally, it’s an excellent robot for those who want a more hands-off approach. The base will clean the mopping pads on its own, and it will also dry them to avoid funky smells.

Not only that, but the premium experience extends beyond just cleaning. You can opt to use the official app, but there is also an LCD touchscreen for when you don’t feel like pulling out your phone. Battery life is pretty good, too, as it can run for about 3.5 hours on a single charge. This is usually enough to clean most homes.

All things considered, this is a fantastic robot for $650. Go get it before the price goes back up!

By the way, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is the newer version of this robot, and it is also significantly discounted. You can get it for $1,000 instead of $1,400 using a $400 clip-on coupon. It offers more suction power at 8,000Pa, an upgraded tangle-less brush, a larger dust collection bin with dust compression technology, and more.

