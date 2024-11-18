Narwal Freo and Freo X Ultra robots plummet to record-low prices!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking for a robot vacuum and mop? There are way too many available in the market, so we know finding the right one is a bit of a daunting task. Let’s make things easy for you. The Narwal robot cleaners are among our favorites, but they sure aren’t cheap. Waiting for the right deal is paramount to any budget techie, and today, we have the best deals for you. The Narwal Freo is just $549.99 right now, a $350 discount. If you want the newer Narwal Freo X Ultra, that one is a whole $550 off, slashing the cost to $849.99. Get the Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop for $549.99 Get the Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop for $849.99

Both of these offers are available from Amazon, and the discounts are applied after manually clipping on a coupon on the Amazon product page. Make sure to do this. Otherwise, you will pay full price.

Which robot is better for your needs? These are very different robots, so it makes sense to assume they are for different types of users. Let’s go over the differences and find out if the Narwal Freo is enough, or if you should upgrade to the Narwal Freo X Ultra.

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Powerful multi-surface cleaning solution The Narwal Freo is an impressive floor cleaning solution. In one device you get a vacuum and a mop, which docks to a self-cleaning, auto-charging station for hassle-free automated floor cleaning. Packed with LiDAR, Narwal's DirtSense technology ensures a thorough clean. See price at Amazon Save $350.00 With coupon!

At just a penny under $550, the Narwal Freo is obviously for those who don’t want to spend too much. At the same time, though, this is still a very capable robot vacuum and mop combo. The main reason why it’s so cheap is that it’s getting older, launched in 2022. It was released as a high-end robot cleaner, though, and back then, the retail price was nearly $1,600.

The Narwal Freo has a 3,000Pa suction power, which is still really nice for picking up most dirt and debris. The dual mopping pads can output 12N of downward pressure. It will keep your home squeaky clean. Not only because of its cleaning capabilities, but because of “Dirtsense” technology, which can measure how dirty your scrubbing pads return to the base, and will send the robot out until the floors are spotless.

This is still a very hands-off robot vacuum and mop. The base can clean and dry the mopping pads on its own, avoiding the funky smell wet pads produce. Overall, it’s a great robot vacuum and mop combo, especially for $549.99!

Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $550.00 With Coupon!

Now, if you really want to take out the big guns, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is fantastic. This one is actually from early 2024, so it is very new, and you can tell once you dig deeper into its capabilities. Its suction power has been upgraded to 8,200Pa. We’ve seen it literally picking up metal marbles, so it will handle anything else with ease. It also gets a tri-laser obstacle avoidance system, and Narwal upgraded the brush, which is now made to avoid hair tangling. This will be perfect for those of us with long hair, or pets.

Additionally, the dust bin can store debris for up to seven weeks, further enhancing that hands-off approach. The base station can store clean water, dirty water, and the detergent bin. Just like the predecessor, it can also clean and dry the mopping pads. It also comes with “Dirtsense” technology, so it will know when to keep sending the robot back to clean and really get those floors clean.

This one is usually much pricier at $1,399.99, but today’s deal brings it to much more reasonable $849.99. I would honestly love the upgrade even if only for the zero-tangle brush. That’s just because I have long hair and we all shed, so it’s annoying having to remove the brush all the time to remove my hairs.

Extra deal: The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is also on sale

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 With Coupon!

If you really want the latest and greatest from this manufacturer, that would be the brand-new Narwal Z Ultra. The only reason we didn’t give it the spotlight is because it is only discounted by $200, with an on-page coupon. Additionally, we have already seen this discount in the past weeks, so it’s nothing special.

If you want to upgrade, though, it has a 12,000Pa suction power, improved cameras, 1.2kg of mopping pressure, AI vision for improved object avoidance, a 120-day no maintenance time, and a more modern design. Of course, you get all the other features, like the zero-tangle brush, mopping pad washing and drying, etc.

While an amazing robot, we still think the Narwal Freo X Ultra is a better proposition in terms of value per dollar. The improvements to the Narwal Freo Z Ultra are great, but not enough to pay that much more for it, at least with today’s discounted prices. Are you getting one of these? Remember, these are record-low prices, and Narwal tells us these deals end on November 20th. That’s in a couple of days, so you might want to act quickly!

