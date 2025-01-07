Nanoleaf wants you to wrap your face in its LED lights to treat skin conditions

Nanoleaf

This mask aims to treat skin concerns like fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone, and collagen production.

The mask retails for $149.99 and is currently available for pre-order.

You may know Nanoleaf for its wall lights and smart lights, but the company is now entering into a new category you may not have expected. The lighting solutions firm is trying its hand at wellness with the launch of a new LED face mask.

At CES, Nanoleaf announced its first-ever wellness product — the LED Light Therapy Face Mask. This item is described as an FDA Class II-certified skincare device that utilizes state-of-the-art LED technology to treat certain skin concerns.

According to the company, this LED technology uses red and near infrared light (NIR) to treat the user’s skin. It aims to help with issues like fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone, and collagen production. You’ll also be able to pick from seven different modes, each designed to target a particular skin issue. Nanoleaf claims that users will see visible results after two weeks with full results after eight to 10 weeks.

You won’t have to wait long to get you’re hands on this product as it’s available for preorder right now on nanoleaf.me. The mask retails at $149.99, but the website is offering a discount for early birds that drops the price down to $135.

