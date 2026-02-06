My Arcade Atari Gamestation Go deal: Over 200 games, $50 off

Retro gamers rejoice! My Arcade’s Atari Gamestation Go is on sale, saving you $50 off the retail price. This brings the total cost down to $129.99. You’ll enjoy endless hours of entertainment! Buy the My Arcade Atari Gamestation Go for $129.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Woot, a deals website owned by Amazon. There’s a limit of one unit per customer. Another thing to keep in mind is that it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Here’s a really fun little gadget for those who yearn for the good ol’ days. Remember Atari? I had one, and it was a dream come true. Games have come a long way since then, but I often find myself wanting to play those classic games that marked a generation. Well, you can!

For just $129.99, you can have over 200 games at your fingertips, wherever you go. This portable gaming console is ready to go. It features a 7-inch screen, as well as all the necessary controller elements. These include a paddle, D-pad, trackball, numeric keypad, bumpers, and gamepad buttons.

You don’t have to play mobile all the time, though. The unit features an HDMI out port, so you can easily plug it into a TV to enjoy your games on a large screen.

This deal should be around for 21 more days, so you have plenty of time. There is a caveat, though. Woot usually has limited stock, and deals obviously go away after it’s gone. You might want to get yours while you can!

