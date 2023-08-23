Poll: Do you mute your group chats in messaging apps?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Chances are good that you’ve got at least one group chat on your messaging app. But you’re not alone if you think some groups can be overwhelming, owing to constant messages.

That got us wondering whether you mute group chats on your preferred messaging app. So go ahead and vote in our poll below, and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice. Just to clarify, this poll isn’t restricted to WhatsApp group chats. We’re also talking about Telegram, Signal, iMessage, and other messaging apps.

Do you mute your group chats? 100 votes Yes, all of them. 51 % I mute some groups. 45 % No, I don't mute them. 4 %

We can see why you’d mute some or even all of your groups, as some groups can simply get chaotic with an endless stream of messages, memes, videos, and more. Even if your group chats are relatively quiet, these notifications can add up if you’re a part of many groups.

