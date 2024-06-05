Computex 2024: Two more PC handhelds join the ROG Ally X

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Two more manufacturers have shown off PC-based handheld consoles at Computex 2024.

MSI has revealed the Claw 8 AI Plus, featuring Intel’s Lunar Lake chip and a big battery.

ZOTAC has shown off the Zone handheld, offering trackpads, a front-facing camera, and more.

The ASUS ROG Ally X is one of the most high-profile devices launched at Computex here in Taipei, but it turns out this isn’t the only gaming handheld on offer.

Two more manufacturers have shown off new devices on the show floor, namely MSI with the Claw 8 AI Plus and ZOTAC with its Zone handheld.

You can look at the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus MSI debuted the Claw 8 AI Plus at the event, although it was stuck behind a glass case and nobody was allowed to touch it. Nevertheless, this comes just a few months after the original MSI Claw handheld, which received negative reviews at the time.

One of the biggest upgrades is the switch to Intel’s Lunar Lake AI-enabled processors (from previous Core Ultra chips). Needless to say, MSI remains one of the few PC handheld makers offering Intel power.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The company also touted a “larger” battery at Computex, with The Verge reporting an 80Wh battery which would match the ROG Ally X. That would be a significant upgrade over the previous model’s 53Wh battery.

Otherwise, you can expect a slightly larger FHD screen (eight-inch, 120Hz VRR, 500 nits), a broadly similar design as the older device, and the return of Thunderbolt 4 support via one of the USB-C ports.

There’s no word on pricing or availability for the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus just yet. For what it’s worth, the original model started at $699.

You’re now entering the ZOTAC Zone

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

PC brand ZOTAC has also shown off a Windows 11 handheld on the show floor, dubbed the Zone. The Zone console has an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5X), a seven-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen (FHD, 800 nits), and 512GB storage (M.2 2280 SSD).

The device’s 48.5Wh battery is substantially smaller than the other two handhelds at Computex (80Wh), while also being a little smaller than the Steam Deck OLED’s battery. A ZOTAC representative told us that it expects around 90 minutes of endurance as a result, but it stands to reason that you can extend battery life by playing less demanding titles.

This handheld also has a few neat perks compared to several other products, such as a front-facing camera with Windows Hello support, a fingerprint scanner in the power button, and a built-in kickstand. The Zotac Zone also comes with dual trackpads in a move sure to please some Steam Deck fans.

Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6E, adjustable analog triggers, USB 4 ports, and microSD expansion.

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

We were actually able to play a pre-release device, and the design definitely feels a little cheap compared to ASUS and Valve handhelds. It also feels noticeably lighter, though, which should be much easier on the arms than rival devices. A company representative confirmed that the trackpads weren’t working on this pre-release model, so we didn’t get a chance to try these out. The Zone machine nevertheless felt like a typical PC handheld experience, offering intuitive controls and a chunky design.

I’m not sure if ZOTAC is planning a software overlay, but I did notice that hitting the home button takes you straight to Windows 11 rather than something akin to the ASUS Armory Crate UI. Fingers crossed that a software skin is in the works.

The ZOTAC representative told Android Authority that the Zone is scheduled to launch in Q3 2024 in the US, Europe, the UK, and several Asian countries (including Japan, Korea, and Taiwan). The company hasn’t revealed pricing just yet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments