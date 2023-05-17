Motorola X40 aka Edge 40 Pro is now official: Everything we know

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has launched the X40 flagship in China powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The same was launched in Europe as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

The device packs a 165Hz refresh rate and 125W fast charging.

The long-rumored, intensely-teased Motorola X40 aka the Edge 40 Pro (international version) is official. While the Xiaomi 13 series and the vivo X90 Pro Plus beat Motorola to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 party, the X40/ Edge 40 Pro has a lot going for it in terms of specs.

To start with, Motorola is now offering an ultra-high 165Hz display refresh rate on its 6.7-inch OLED screen. That’s not a record for the fastest refresh rate on a smartphone. We’ve seen devices go up to 240Hz refresh rate before. However, most regular flagships top out at 120Hz. By keeping the refresh rate at par with phones like the ROG Phone 6 Pro, Motorola is trying to woo gamers with a combination of a more affordable price, the powerful Adreno 740 GPU, and a modest Full HD+ resolution that won’t be as resource heavy as QHD+ screens found on other flagships.

Another highlight of the Motorola X40 is its 125W charging. It also features wireless charging, but that’s disappointingly low at 15W compared to 50W on the X30 Pro (Edge 30 Ultra globally) flagship from last year. Still, the wired charger should be good enough for many as it promises to top-up the phone’s 4,600mAh battery to 50% in just 7 minutes.

In terms of optics, the Motorola X40 is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP camera with 2x optical zoom. The muted camera specs indicate a Pro version of the phone may be on its way, given last year’s Edge 30 Ultra carried a 200MP shooter onboard.

Motorola X40/ Edge 40 Pro price and availability Coming down to pricing, the X40 was very attractively slotted in the flagship landscape, at least in China. It started at just 3,400 Chinese yuan (~$490) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It also has an 8GB/256GB version priced at 3,700 yuan (~$530), a 12GB/256GB variant that costs 4,000 yuan (~$573), and the highest 12GB/512GB option priced at 4,300 ($616).

The Chinese prices of the phone don’t translate well in Europe, though. It costs €899.99 (~$982). Motorola has confirmed that Latin American countries would also see the Edge 40 Pro. Motorola didn’t specifically say anything about a North American release.

