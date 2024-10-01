Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched: A smaller ThinkPhone, but is it better?

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has launched the ThinkPhone 25 smartphone.

The new device is effectively a smaller ThinkPhone with mid-range performance and a telephoto camera.

There’s no word on pricing for the ThinkPhone 25 just yet.

Motorola launched the ThinkPhone over a year ago, offering a business-focused smartphone with a ThinkPad-style design. We’ve previously seen leaks about a successor, and the company has indeed just launched the Motorola ThinkPhone 25.

Perhaps the most notable thing about the new device is that it packs a smaller, 6.36-inch screen (2,670 x 1,220, 3,000 nits peak brightness) compared to the original model’s 6.6-inch panel. This new display is also sharper and brighter than the ThinkPhone display, which offers a 1080p resolution and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The ThinkPhone 25 does offer a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the older phone’s 144Hz screen, though. Either way, we’re glad to see more brands offering pocket-friendly phones.

Take a look at the back of the ThinkPhone 25 and you’ll find an Aramid fiber cover that’s very similar to the original model, although it looks like this fiber finish extends to the camera housing this time. Otherwise, Motorola says the phone has Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front, which seems to be a downgrade compared to Gorilla Glass Victus on the first-generation ThinkPhone.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: What else are you getting? Motorola’s new smartphone takes a step back on the performance front, featuring a mid-tier Dimensity 7300 processor instead of the more powerful but aging Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. But you still have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on tap. The ThinkPhone 25 also brings a 4,310mAh battery instead of the original model’s 5,000mAh battery. Thankfully, the new phone retains 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The new ThinkPhone has the same main and ultrawide rear cameras as the old device, namely a 50MP main shooter (one-micron pixel size) and a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro support. However, Motorola has swapped out the old phone’s 2MP depth sensor for a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. So expect much better camera zoom quality on the new ThinkPhone. A 32MP camera in a punch-hole cutout handles selfies.

Motorola is also promising five years of Android OS and security updates. This update policy lags behind Google and Samsung, but it’s still a great pledge and means the phone should stay updated until 2029.

Other ThinkPhone 25 features worth knowing include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP68 rating, MIL-STD 810H certification, and a bundled 68W charger.

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 is listed on Motorola’s European website, but there’s no word on pricing. We’ve asked Motorola for price and availability details and will update the article accordingly. For what it’s worth, the original model launched at $700.

