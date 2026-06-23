The unlocked Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is $615 off for Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable fans who want flagship power in a pocket-friendly flip phone should take a look at the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. It pairs a 7-inch 165Hz internal pOLED display with a 4-inch outer screen that can run many apps while the phone is still closed, and it comes with a strong Prime Day deal.

Right now, the Razr Ultra 2025 is down to $684.99 from its $1,299.99 RRP. That is a 46% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also the lowest price we have seen for the phone this year, which helps this offer stand out during Prime Day 2026.

This unlocked US model comes in Pantone Cabaret and packs 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. It runs Android 15 on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, putting serious speed into a clamshell foldable design. The camera setup is strong too, with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP selfie camera, plus Moto AI photo and video features.

Battery specs are just as solid, with a 4,700mAh cell, 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and reverse charging support. It is also compatible with major US carriers, which makes it easier to use on a current plan.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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