The Motorola Razr Plus is now available in a vibrant Peach Fuzz option

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has announced the RAZR Plus in a peach fuzz color option.

This is Pantone’s color of the year, effectively being a light orange color scheme.

Expect to pay $699 for this variant, in line with other Razr Plus models right now.

Motorola really hit it out of the park with the RAZR and RAZR Plus. The former offers a proper mid-range foldable phone experience while the latter makes for a real challenge to the Galaxy Z Flip line.

Now, Motorola has announced that it’s offering the RAZR Plus in a so-called Peach Fuzz color option. This is a collaboration with Pantone as Peach Fuzz is the color institute’s color of the year.

You’re getting the same Plus model otherwise, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 165Hz folding OLED screen, 256GB of storage, and a 3,800mAh battery with wireless charging.

Motorola

Motorola’s phone also brings a 3.6-inch cover display that’s capable of running most of your apps. This differs from most other clamshell foldables released this year, which often limited the cover display to running widgets.

The Motorola RAZR Plus Peach Fuzz edition is expected to ship on December 12 and, much like other color variants has a recommended price of $999. However, much like other color variants right now, the Peach Fuzz model is currently listed at a promotional price of $699 on Motorola’s website.

