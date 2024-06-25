T-Mobile will offer an exclusive Hot Pink colorway for the new Motorola Razr Plus

T-Mobile

TL;DR The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) will be available in an exclusive Hot Pink colorway.

The new model is up for pre-order on July 10th, expected to ship or be available online/in-store by July 24.

Motorola will also offer the Razr Plus in Koala Gray and Midnight Blue.

Earlier today, Motorola unveiled its new Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) foldable phones. The new models feature AI enhancements, camera improvements, and larger batteries. The standout is the Razr Plus, which comes in three iconic colors and has been upgraded to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. However, if you’re a T-Mobile customer, you’ll have an additional color option to choose from.

As with other retailers, the Motorola Razr series is coming to T-Mobile. But unlike those other carriers, T-Mobile is offering a fourth color for the Razr Plus — Hot Pink. This new Hot Pink shade will be sold alongside the Midnight Blue and Koala Gray colorways. There are no differences between the Hot Pink model and the other models beyond the unique color.

The Motorola Razr Plus will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, July 10, and is expected to ship and be available in stores and online on July 24. Unfortunately, there’s no way to signify interest in pre-orders or sign up for an alert, so you’ll just have to save the date in your calendar and remember to return.

