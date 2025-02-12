Hot sale: Motorola Razr Plus 2024 drops to a new all-time low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you a fan of foldable phones? They are pretty fun, but they also tend to be significantly more expensive than the usual black slabs. We always try to highlight any available deals when they come around, and this one is hot. You can currently get the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for just $579.99, which is a significant discount on its usual $999.99 retail price. Get the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for just $579.99 ($420 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all available color models: Spring Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Blue, and Peach Fuzz.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 go for, so it may be your chance to score a foldable flip phone at a fantastic discount. It’s also a pretty nice phone, especially at this discounted price.

Let’s start with the design. It looks really good, offering an aluminum frame and a textured back that assimilates leather. It’s definitely grippier than materials like glass or metal, too. And despite having a foldable mechanism, it still comes with an IPX8 rating, which is not very common in foldable devices.

The external display is also among our favorites in flip phones. It’s larger than usual at four inches, covering almost the whole front of the device when folded shut. When you unfold it, you’ll be met by a nice 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. That’s not too impressive in and of its own, but what makes the display stand out is the 165Hz refresh rate, which will be even smoother than most of the best smartphones around, which usually also cost much more.

You won’t need to worry about performance, either. This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. We weren’t too satisfied with its battery life, but this is a common issue with foldable flip phones. At least it can charge at 45W. The camera system also isn’t great, but at least it is significantly better than the 2023 models.

There’s no better time to buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2024! This is a record-low price and we think it is the best smartphone deal we’ve seen in a while. Secure the lower price by getting it soon, if you’ve made up your mind!

Extra deal: The Motorola Razr 2024 is $449.99

If you want to save more, the Motorola Razr 2024 is also on sale for $449.99. This is a less significant discount, but it’s still a good offer, saving you $250. It’s also a pretty nice device if you’re into flip phones.

The build quality and design are still pretty good, offering an aluminum frame and very similar vegan leather back. You’ll also get to pick from a few fun colors. It’s a really fun smartphone.

There are obviously some sacrifices made here, though. The external screen is smaller at 3.6 inches, but that is still significantly more usable than the 1.5-inch external display we saw in the 2023 model. The main display is still 6.9 inches, and has the same Full HD resolution, but the refresh rate is reduced to 120Hz, which is arguably still really good for a device at this price range.

The performance also gets a bit of a downgrade, but the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM will be great for casual users. It still gets an IPX8 rating! You really can’t go wrong with this one if you’re looking for a more casual experience at a lower price point.

