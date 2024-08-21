The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is $100 off, only a month after its release

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Launched on July 24, 2024, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is still less than a month old. We usually don’t start seeing sales on devices so soon, but right now, you can catch a $100 discount on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. This brings the cost down to $900. Get the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for $900

This offer is available from Amazon, as well as the official Motorola page. The discount applies to all color variants of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Motorola Razr Plus (2024) The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is a fantastic foldable phone, competing directly with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. At $900, though, it might be the best bet in terms of high-end flip phones. Performance is nothing short of amazing, featuring a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM.

The external display has been expanded, covering pretty much the whole front of the phone when folded shut. The main display measures 6.9 inches and features an LTPO AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.

We especially like Motorola’s clean software, which is pretty much ad- and bloat-free. The leather and suede exterior finishes look and feel great, too. Not to mention, the hinge has been slimmed down for a much more refined look. The battery is a bit small at 4,000mAh, but such is the nature of flip phones, and the 45W charging ensures you can get it juiced up quickly.

It’s a great overall phone, and I happen to prefer its look and design over Sammy’s alternative. Go buy your Motorola Razr Plus 2024 while the price is low! We’re not sure how long this offer will last, and many would argue it’s the very best flip phone available right now.

