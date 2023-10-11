First $200 price drop on the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 (ends tonight)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There are Motorola phone deals to suit all budgets in the Prime Big Deal Days Sale, but we wanted to spotlight two that caught our eye. The latest and greatest Razr Plus and Edge Plus devices are both subject to their best deals to date, with savings of as much as $200 to be had. Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for $799.99 ($200 off)

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is down from its retail price of $1,000 to $799.99 — $100 lower than the next best deal we’ve seen on the device since it hit the market earlier this year. This impressive clamshell-style device finally brings genuine competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It features a 6.9-inch internal display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a class-leading 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset for smooth performance, and while the camera capabilities aren’t everything they could be, there’s a huge amount to like about the Android phone.

Where the Razr Plus takes on the Z Flip 5, the Motorola Edge Plus 2023 goes toe-to-toe with the Galaxy S23 line. And it certainly holds its own. The highly-rated handset offers a 6.67-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, performance is smooth and reliable. The phone also boasts a 5,100mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. Camera capabilities include dual 50MP sensors and a 12MP telephoto lens. The $150 Prime discount is also the best offer we’ve ever tracked on the phone. Motorola Edge Plus 2023 for $649.99 ($150 off)

These deals are for Amazon Prime members only, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to fork out for the service. Prime offers a free 30-day trial that you can activate purely for the purpose of catching these deals and then cancel before you’re charged.

