The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 plunges to just $500

Foldable smartphones are awesome, but they can be expensive! If you’re looking for a more reasonable price, the Motorola Razr series has more reasonable propositions, and there is currently a really nice deal on the Motorola Razr Plus 2023. You can pick it up for just $499.99. Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for only $499.99

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website full of deals. There is a three-unit limit per customer, and the deal will expire in 12 days or until stock runs out. The device is in new condition, and the discount only applies to the Black color version.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Woot! Save $500.00

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is already out, so the 2023 model is a previous-generation device. That said, it is still a great device today, especially if you compare it to current $500 phones. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM will keep performance running smoothly.

The cover display was among the biggest of its time, making it a very convenient clamshell flip phone to use when closed. The internal display features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and an outstanding 165Hz refresh rate. It also reproduces 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

We were big fans of its design, which even included an IP52 rating, a rare feat for a foldable back in 2023. In our experience, battery life averages at about 24 hours, which is actually not too bad considering it has a smaller 3,800mAh battery. The 30W charging juices it up pretty quickly, as well. All things considered, this is pretty much a high-end device from last year, and at $500, we can’t think of anything that can really compete. It’s also a fantastic deal considering the all-time low on Amazon, which, so far, has been $550.

Make sure to get this deal sooner rather than later. While the offer ends in 12 days, stock may run out sooner. Go get yours!

