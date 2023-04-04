Next Motorola Razr might have a laughably small battery (Updated: Debunked)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The next Razr could be known as the Motorola Razr Plus.

A previous rumor suggested it could have a small battery of just 2,850mAh.

However, an FCC listing has confirmed a higher battery capacity and faster charging.

Update: April 4, 2023 (12:24 AM ET): Contrary to the leak mentioned below, it looks like the new Motorola Razr might be getting a battery upgrade after all. According to the phone’s FCC listing spotted by MySmartPrice, it will feature a dual-cell battery. The bigger battery is 2,850mAh in size while the smaller one is 790mAh. That puts the total battery capacity to 3,640mAh, which is higher than the Motorola Razr 2022’s 3,500mAh battery.

Moreover, the phone will feature 33W fast charging, slightly faster than the 30W charging on its predecessor. Original article: March 16, 2023 (4:19 PM ET): We’ve already seen a few leaks for the next clamshell-style foldable from Motorola. We are relatively certain it will have a massive cover display — the largest we’ve ever seen on this style of phone, actually.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear the phone’s battery capacity will increase alongside the cover display. According to MySmartPrice, the Motorola Razr Plus — the alleged retail name for the 2023 Razr — could land with a battery capacity of just 2,850mAh.

The 2022 Razr (which launched as a China exclusive first before slowly rolling out globally) had a 3,500mAh battery. The 2020 Motorola Razr 5G had a 2,800mAh battery. That means the alleged battery capacity of the 2023 Razr is only nominally larger than the 2020 model and at least 19% smaller than last year’s.

When you consider that the battery life on Razrs has been mediocre already and then throw in that massive new cover display, we can only imagine the battery life of the Motorola Razr Plus could be bad. We will reserve judgment until we know the capacity for sure and put it through some tests, but it doesn’t look good.

Meanwhile, the MySmartPrice leak suggests the new Razr Plus could land with XT2321 as its model number.

We still don’t know when Motorola could fully reveal this phone, but rumors suggest an early June launch. We also don’t have any clue as to how much it could cost or in which countries it would be available. We’re quite excited about the advancements with the cover display but concerned the phone still won’t be easy to recommend if its battery life hasn’t significantly improved. We’ll need to take a “wait and see” approach for this one.

Comments