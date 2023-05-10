Motorola Razr 40 leak reveals vegan leather finish in three colorways

MySmartPrice

TL;DR A sizeable leak has produced over 30 images of the Motorola Razr 40.

The leak suggests Motorola’s foldable will launch in three colors.

The phone will feature a vegan leather back panel.

Motorola plans on launching two foldable phones in 2023. One is the premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the other is the more affordable Razr 40. Today’s leak involves the Motorola Razr 40 and gives us over 30 press renders of the device.

In a fairly sizeable leak, MySmartPrice has released new images of the foldable previously known as the Razr Lite. These renders not only give us the best look yet at the company’s upcoming phone, but it also provides a few key details.

The first aspect of the phone you might notice is the cover display. This display is much smaller than the ones we’ve seen from the Razr 40 Ultra leaked renders. The screen is much closer to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While it likely won’t be able to run full apps like the Ultra is rumored to do, it will have some functionality. The renders show the display is capable of running a variety of widgets ranging from weather and calendar appointments to quick settings and music controls.

That’s not all, however. There are a few close-up shots that give us a good look at the build of the device. In the images below, you’ll see that the back panel of the phone features a vegan leather texture. One of the renders appears to show off a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the far right image seems to show some level of water resistance.

Additionally, these images tell us that the Razr 40 could launch in three different colorways. According to the outlet, these colors are olive green, purple, and cream.

Outside of this recent news, earlier leaks have told us that Motorola plans to sell both foldables in the US. It’s also believed that the Razr 40 series could launch on June 1. While we don’t have a price for the Razr 40, leaks have suggested the Ultra could sell for €1,202.93 in Europe.

