Motorola confirms Razr 40 and 40 Ultra launch date

Evan Blass

TL;DR Motorola tipped the launch date for the highly anticipated Razr 40 series.

The launch date will be on June 1, 2023.

Both phones are expected to come to the US.

Over the last two months, there has been a slew of rumors and leaks about the Razr 40 series popping up here and there. But Motorola has finally given us something official today.

On the company’s Twitter page, Motorola revealed the launch date of its upcoming foldable phones in a short video snippet. The video features two clamshell foldable phones shrouded in shadow. That shot is then followed by the tagline “FLIP THE SCRIPT” with the date below it reading June 1, 2023.

This confirms the leak we heard earlier about a June 1 launch date. Other leaks suggested that the premium Razr 4 Ultra model would feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2640 x 1080. We also heard it would come with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and offer 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Additionally, the phone could be available in “Barberry,” “Black,” and “Blue.”

As for the more affordable Razr 40, there’s not a whole lot of information to go on. Previous leaks and rumors have shown a device with a much smaller cover display compared to the Ultra. However, leaked renders show that the cover display may still be able to use a variety of widgets. The leak also revealed that the Razr 40 could be covered in vegan leather and come in three colors: olive green, purple, and cream.

Unfortunately, Motorola didn’t include prices in its tweet. However, leaks have suggested that the Ultra could sell for €1,202.93 in Europe. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sells for €1,099, which means the Ultra would be a little over €100 more expensive. Both phones are expected to get a US release.

Comments