New high-quality Motorola Razr 2025 leak shows off colors ahead of launch

TL;DR What appears to be marketing images of the Motorola Razr 2025 have leaked.

The images show the phone in a couple of different colors.

It looks like the phone will have different types of finishes.

There have been plenty of leaks regarding the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 leading up to its announcement, which is expected to happen a couple of days from now. But what about its cheaper sibling, the Motorola Razr 2025? A new leak has revealed never-before-seen images of the more affordable flip-style foldable.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass has shared new images of the Motorola Razr 2025, also known as the Motorola Razr 60 outside of the US. These images aren’t renders, but instead appear to be official high-quality promotional material for the foldable. As these are marketing images, this is likely the final design of the Razr 2025.

In the leak, we see the phone in a few different colors. The blue colorway is believed to be called Gibraltar Sea, while the green hue is said to be Spring Bud, and there’s also a white tone called Lightest Sky. Another noticeable aspect in these images is the finish. It looks like this year’s budget Razr will separate itself from its predecessor by having a different finish. It seems the blue model has a textured finish, while the green model has vegan leather, and the white model sports some kind of grain.

The Motorola Razr 2025 and Razr Plus 2025 are expected to be announced on April 24. We should have all of our questions about these phones answered at the event.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.