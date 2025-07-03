The Motorola Razr 2025 is over $120 off, but only in this color

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola democratized foldable flip phones. Its base Razr models come with more modest specs, but still offer that exciting form factor, and a great experience. All at a much more reasonable price point. Want to save even more? Check out this deal on the Motorola Razr 2025. Buy the Motorola Razr 2025 in Pantone Spring Bud for just $589.29 ($120.46 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal is only available for the Pantone Spring Bud color version. All other available color versions are at their regular price of $699.99

The Motorola Razr 2025 is an excellent little flip phone. It’s not as ground-breaking as its bigger brothers or the main competitors, but it offers a wonderful experience for casual users.

For starters, you get that foldable screen and flip phone design that is so fun and will spark plenty of conversations. It still features a stainless steel hinge and aluminum frame, so it certainly has no cheap build. We absolutely love those vegan leather backs, which add a unique look and a soft texture. Despite the foldable mechanism, it still has an IP48 rating.

In terms of performance, we’re looking at the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X and 8GB of RAM. Not exactly anything to write home about, but it’s certainly good enough for normal tasks.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The main screen measures in at 6.9 inches and has a Full HD+ resolution. It’s actually a pretty nice foldable LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, so the viewing experience is pretty outstanding here. The external screen is pretty large at 3.6 inches.

It has a 4,500mAh battery, which doesn’t seem outstanding at first thought, but it’s actually a really nicely sized battery for a flip phone. For comparison, the much more expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 4,000mAh battery capacity.

The Motorola Razr 2025 series is pretty new, and we haven’t seen many sales on it. If you like the green color and are looking for a really cool flip phone, this is your chance. Go get it while it’s hot!