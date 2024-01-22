Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leak may give us first look at the new foldable

MSPoweruser

TL;DR A new leak may have provided our first look at the next Motorola Razr Plus.

Sources say it will be available in the US through Verizon.

The phone is rumored to be announced in the first half of 2024.

After the success Motorola had with the Razr Plus (2023), where does the company go from there? We may have gotten an answer with a freshly leaked render of what appears to be the successor to last year’s model.

The folks over at MSPoweruser appear to have obtained a leaked render of a new Motorola Razr handset. Motorola released two Razr models in 2023 — the Razr and Razr Plus — and this new device seems to be the successor to the Razr Plus.

According to the outlet’s sources, this new device is codenamed Motorola Glory and comes with the model number XT-2453-3. It will reportedly be available in the US through Verizon and is expected to be announced in the first half of 2024.

Judging by the render, it appears the Motorola Glory will retain the large cover screen that was present in the 2023 model. Last year, the Razr Plus came in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta, with a Peach Fuzz option added later. It appears this handset, however, will have a grey colorway.

The outlet also says the Motorola Glory will have a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, but doesn’t specify which one exactly. Last year’s model had a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, so it’s possible the new chip could be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

At the moment, there are no other details about the 2024 foldable. We’ll just have to wait until more information comes out.

