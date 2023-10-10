The Motorola Razr 2023 is finally available in the US, and it's a steal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has revealed US release details for the Razr 2023 model.

The foldable will be available for pre-order this week at a promo price of $599.99.

The device is still a great deal at its regular $699.99 price.

Motorola launched the Razr and Razr Plus in the US back in June, revealing two different Flip phone propositions. The flagship-tier Plus variant went on sale shortly thereafter, but we had to wait a while for the upper mid-range Razr to hit the shelves.

Fortunately, Motorola has now confirmed that the standard Razr (2023) will be available for pre-order in the US from October 12. The device will be available for sale on October 19. Best of all, the phone is available at a promotional price of $599.99, which is $100 off the $699.99 recommended retail price.

This promo price makes the new Razr one of the cheapest foldable phones ever launched globally (let alone in the US), alongside the TECNO Phantom V Flip and its early bird price of ~$600. But this is still a notable release at its full $699.99 price, undercutting the $999.99 Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr Plus by a significant $300. The full price tag is also cheaper than the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 8.

What do you get for the price?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The phone does make some compromises compared to the $999.99 Razr Plus stablemate. The Plus variant’s expansive cover screen and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip have been swapped out for a tiny, 1.5-inch ticker display and mid-range but still capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Motorola’s cheaper phone also brings just 128GB of fixed base storage compared to the Plus variant’s 256GB allocation.

It’s not a tale of downgrades across the board, though, as the Razr brings a significantly larger battery than the Razr Plus (4,200mAh versus 3,800mAh). Otherwise, Motorola is offering a 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, 30W wired charging, wireless charging support, a side fingerprint scanner, and a pleather back with an IP52 rating.

What do you think of the Motorola Razr's price? 9 votes It's great at $699.99 33 % It's great at $599.99 but not $699.99 22 % It should've been cheaper than $599.99 44 %

This vanilla Razr 2023 model brings a dual rear-camera system, offering a 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide pairing. In saying so, the phone tops out at 4K/30fps recording versus the Plus variant’s 4K/60fps capabilities. A 32MP camera is available on the folding screen.

Motorola is also offering a couple of handy software features here, such as a hands-free Photo Booth mode that takes advantage of Flex Mode and the usual Moto gestures. Finally, you can expect three major OS updates and four years of security patches.

Comments