This new Motorola phone comes with a whopping four-year warranty

This will take the form of a standard one-year warranty plus a free, three-year extended warranty.

The phone and warranty offer seem to be limited to China right now.

Many Android phones sold in the US come with a one-year warranty, while the European Union and several other markets mandate a two-year warranty for devices. What if two years isn’t enough for you? Well, Motorola has a phone for you — if you live in the right country.

Motorola has revealed that the upcoming Moto S50 Neo budget smartphone will have a four-year warranty, beating warranty offerings from other manufacturers.

The four-year warranty consists of a one-year warranty plus a free, three-year extended warranty service, according to the fine print in an official image (below).

The Moto S50 Neo is also confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery while weighing just 171 grams. The phone has apparently surfaced on China’s TENAA regulatory website too, featuring an FHD+ OLED screen, a 2.3GHz octa-core chip, a 50MP+8MP rear camera pairing, and a 32MP selfie snapper.

Unfortunately, the Moto S50 Neo and the accompanying warranty offer seem to be China-only affairs for now. We’ve asked Motorola whether it plans to offer four-year warranties for any phones in the US, and will update the article accordingly. But we’d love to see it or other brands up the ante with four-year warranties in global markets.

Counterpoint Research previously predicted that people would hold onto their phones for roughly 40 months in 2023. We’ve also seen several manufacturers offer five or even seven years of software updates. So it seems sensible for warranties and spare parts availability to match these software promises.

