Motorola Moto G85 5G leaks: More style than substance?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Moto G 5G rear cameras

TL;DR Motorola Moto G85 5G renders and specs have leaked online via a trusted leaker.

The images show a phone that’s quite a departure from the Moto G84 in terms of design.

The Motorola Moto G series has been around for ages, and they’re usually solid picks for the best cheap phones in the US. The company also offers Moto Gxx phones, but these are typically restricted to Europe and other regions. Now, it looks like a new entry in this family has appeared online.

Tipster @MysteryLupin posted Motorola Moto G85 5G renders and specs on X. The images reveal a phone that differs from the Moto G84 in several ways. The old phone’s flat edges and flat screen are gone in favor of railings and a curved panel, suggesting a more premium build. The Moto G85 5G also has a camera bump that seems to be integrated into the rear cover. Otherwise, we’ve got a phone in black, blue, and gold/yellow colors.

The leaked specs notably point to a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset aboard the phone, complete with an Adreno 619 chipset. We’ve never heard of this processor before, and the most recent Snapdragon 6 series chip is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. We don’t have high hopes for this chip being a big upgrade over the G84’s aging Snapdragon 695 processor as they seem to share the same GPU.

Otherwise, the Moto G85 5G seems broadly similar to the older handset, featuring 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED screen (FHD+), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging. The phone is also said to offer a 50MP main camera, a 9MP ultrawide shooter (we’re not sure if this is a typo), and a 32MP selfie camera.

There’s no word on pricing or other details, but the Moto G84 5G retailed for £250 (~$319). So we’re expecting a similar price for the new handset.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments