Motorola Moto G 5G 2025 renders give us hope for a better budget phone

TL;DR Renders purportedly showing the Motorola Moto G 5G 2024 have been posted online.

The images show that the phone will get a triple rear camera system, up from two rear cameras in the 2024 model.

One of the renders also shows that the headphone jack will return.

The Motorola Moto G 5G 2024 was arguably the most disappointing budget Android phone of the year. The company clearly needs to up its game with the sequel, and it looks like we’ve got our first comprehensive look at this follow-up.

91mobiles and Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer have posted renders that apparently show the Motorola Moto G 5G 2025. Check out the images below and the image at the top of the page.

The most notable hardware change is easily the move to a triple rear camera setup, after the previous phone only offered a dual rear camera system. I hope this third camera is an ultrawide shooter as the Moto G 5G 2024 only shipped with main and macro cameras.

Otherwise, the Moto G 5G 2025 still looks very similar to the 2024 model thanks to those flat edges, the unibody rear cover, and that prominent chin. I’m also glad to see Motorola retained the 3.5mm port, so you don’t need a dongle to use the aux cable or wired headphones. The phone is also tipped to measure 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.17mm, making it a little taller and wider than the previous model.

There’s no word on other features or a release date just yet. But we hope the Moto G 5G 2025 is a major improvement on its predecessor. Colleague Ryan Haines couldn’t recommend the current model to readers in his Moto G 5G 2024 review. Ryan specifically criticized the bad update policy (just one OS update), ad-laden software, slow charging, and “atrocious” viewing angles. It’s not all bad, as he praised the phone’s refresh rate, battery life, and pleather back. But it’s clear Motorola needs to step up in a big way if it wants the phone to stand out in the market.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments