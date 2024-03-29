Motorola is reportedly bringing back its flagship Ultra smartphone for the Edge 50 flagship lineup

TL;DR Motorola is reportedly bringing back the Ultra smartphone with the Edge 50 Ultra.

The flagship device is expected to have a better SoC and camera system compared to the Edge 50 Pro.

We could see the new smartphone on April 3.

Though it was skipped with the 2023 Edge lineup, Motorola is reportedly bringing back the “Ultra” smartphone to complete its three-phone lineup in April.

Motorola is expected to release the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra along with the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and the Edge 50 Pro, according to Android Headlines.

What sets the Edge 50 Ultra apart? The Edge 50 Ultra is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and have three cameras on the back using 50-megapixel sensors as well as a 75mm periscope lens that enables a 5x optical zoom.

Interestingly, bucking the recent trend of flagship phones going with flat displays, the report adds that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be using a curved screen with a punch hole for a front-facing camera.

The publication also adds that the Edge 50 Ultra will come in three colors: Pantone’s Color of 2024, Peach Fuzz, black, and brushed finish.

As the latest phones in the company’s lineup, all three phones will likely be running Motorola’s latest version of Hello UI based on Android 14 and offer three years of OS updates.

Judging by the dates on the home screen of the devices in the leaked materials, it seems likely we’ll be seeing Motorola’s new smartphone trio on April 3 as previously rumored.

