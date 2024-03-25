Motorola Edge 50 Fusion spotted in new leak, boasts big battery and camera

Android Headlines

TL;DR A leak has provided renders and details about the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

The new phone is expected to launch on April 3 in India, with other countries to follow.

The Fusion is said to have a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP main camera.

Earlier this month, a leak gave us a sneak peek at renders of the Motorola Edge Plus (2024). It seems that won’t be the only Motorola phone that leaks this month. Another affordable Android phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, has now appeared online as well.

The newly leaked renders come courtesy of Android Headlines, who managed to retrieve images of the phone in three different colors. Based on the leak, these colors are believed to be called Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal.

You’ll note that the back of the devices has a textured back. However, the outlet says that the back of the Balled Blue variant comes in vegan leather.

In addition to the renders, the outlet shared a few details, including that the phone has a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It seems we can also expect 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

One of the more impressive features on the phone is the main camera, which is claimed to be a 50MP shooter. Joining the main camera will be a 13MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the selfie camera — which appears at the top center of the display as a punch hole — is said to be 32MP.

As for the battery, it could be decently big for a budget phone at 5,000mAh. Along with that battery, the phone could support a wired charging rate of 68W. However, the publication says a wired charger will not be included in the box.

The final details claim the Fusion has a water and dust resistance rating of IP68. Motorola’s upcoming phone is also expected to land in India and China first on April 3, with launches in Europe and North America to follow soon after. It’s said the Fusion will come with a price tag of about $300.

If April 3 launch date is true, it would mean it has the same expected launch date as the Motorola Edge Plus (2024).

