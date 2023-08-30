Motorola Edge 40 Neo leaked specs and renders show off three colorways

Mysmartprice Motorola Edge 40 Neo - Soothing Sea

TL;DR Motorola’s next smartphone could be the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, launching in Europe and possibly the US.

This phone could be powered by the Dimensity 1050 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage.

The phone could launch on September 15 for a price of €399 (~$435) in Europe.

Motorola is known for making affordable smartphones that don’t pinch your wallet while still getting the job done. The phones are also good enough to make their way onto recommendation lists for budget camera smartphones. Motorola could soon be adding one more phone to this list in the form of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which has now leaked.

MySmartPrice has leaked the renders and specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 Neo. This new phone is expected to join the ranks of the Motorola Edge 40 and Motorola Edge 40 Pro (known in the US as the Motorola Edge Plus 2023).

Mysmartprice Motorola Edge 40 Neo - Caneel Bay

As we can see from the renders, Motorola has three colors planned for the device. The marketing names for the same could be Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea. The company could use a “swatch” as a design element on the phone to represent the color (like it did with its previous Pantone edition phones), which is a nice touch.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo appears to have a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. The front of the device has a centered punch hole for the selfie camera.

This phone is said to be coming with the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. Motorola already sells the Moto Edge (2022) in the US with the same SoC, which gives this phone a good chance of being released in the region, likely under a different branding, though.

Mysmartprice Motorola Edge 40 Neo - Black Beauty

Alongside the Dimensity 1050, the phone is also expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is said to feature a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The camera setup could comprise a 50MP plus 13MP rear and 32MP front camera. Leaks expect the phone to have a 5,000mAh battery, fast charging support, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It could also come with Android 13 out of the box.

The report expects the phone to launch on September 15 for a price of €399 (~$435) in Europe. There is no mention of a US release. But since the Motorola Edge Plus 2023 was launched in the US, there is good precedence to expect a US release in the coming months.

As a side note, Motorola’s nomenclature for its smartphones in the US is terrible and makes following and recommending products very difficult. We hope the company chooses a more logical naming scheme if this phone was to make its way to the US.

Comments