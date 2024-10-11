Motorola Edge (2025) wishlist: All the features I want to see

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

While the Motorola Edge Plus series has received a lot of praise from Android Authority and other tech reviewers, the mid-range Edge has often had a more mixed reception. We gave it positive marks in 2023, but we had more complaints about the follow-up Motorola Edge (2024). Even if I find it hard to get excited about that one, maybe Motorola’s next swing will strike a little closer to the mark. With that in mind, here’s what I’m hoping to see from the Motorola Edge (2025).

Better performance is needed from a mid-ranger in 2024 and beyond The Motorola Edge (2024) saw some positive changes, but others sounded better on paper than in reality. While the Edge moved away from MediaTek chips, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 that powers the 2024 model was never a flawless performer. This decision was even more disappointing when you consider that this chip was at the very end of its shelf life, with new Gen 3 models right around the corner.

The truth is, the Edge (2024) only saw minor improvements in CPU, GPU, and battery efficiency over the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 found in the older model. This wouldn’t matter so much if it were priced a bit lower than other mid-rangers, but the Pixel 8a is actually cheaper, and the even more powerful Galaxy S23 FE is only slightly more expensive. If Motorola wants to stand out in the mid-range market, it needs more performance power.

I realize that Qualcomm has stronger brand recognition, but I feel Motorola would be better served to stick with MediaTek going forward, and switching to a higher-performance chip than it used previously in the 2023 Motorola Edge. The truth is that MediaTek has improved significantly in recent years, and several of its top chips come close to keeping up with the big players in 2024, making them a better fit than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s when it comes to balancing performance with value. I’d really love to see the Edge (2025) embrace MediaTek (or even consider Exynos) to save money while still offering better performance than a lower-grade Snapdragon.

A better camera is a must, but this goes beyond just improving the sensors

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Google Pixel 8a (left) vs, Motorola Edge (2024) (right)

Let’s be honest, Lenovo and Motorola have never been particularly great when it comes to camera performance. Even when using better sensors than the competition, the results tend to be less impressive, perhaps due to less experience with camera technology and software optimization issues. The Motorola Edge (2024) might have offered an upgraded camera compared to its predecessor, but the 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor still has issues, including delayed capture times, blurry shots, and other problems, even in good lighting. While it can deliver nice detail, that requires getting the exposure time right, and many of these issues stem from slower performance and capture.

The Edge might be able to take average enough photos in ideal situations, but is that really all people expect from a mid-range device? I don’t think so, especially considering the Pixel 8a costs less and has better camera features, advanced AI, and plenty more. Motorola needs to do more with the Motorola Edge (2025) camera if it wants to keep up with Google and other leaders in the mid-range market. While the hardware likely won’t change as the company just upgraded it last year, Motorola needs to at least invest in software and AI improvements in the next model.

Better software update commitment I feel like a broken record here, as I mention this point in nearly every Android phone wishlist I’ve written in the last year or so. That’s because Google and Samsung have done a phenomenal job lately offering seven years of OS updates and security patches, not only on flagship devices but even on select mid-range products. Despite me bringing it up a lot, better software updates and real commitment would absolutely help Lenovo a lot here.

I say “real commitment” because the company has had a shaky record when it comes to sticking with its already pretty meager update policy, which promises at least two OS upgrades and three years of security patches. While it eventually delivers, the wait times for updates are almost always significantly longer than the competition. Next year, this needs to change, especially since 2024 hasn’t been a good year for Motorola. While the 2023 Motorola phones received a fair amount of praise, there have been many more questionable decisions this year. That means Motorola has a lot to prove, and firming up its software commitment could go a long way, especially when combined with a better SoC and camera package.

Pricing for this mid-ranger could use some work Two years of OS updates and middling performance could have been tolerated better if Motorola had priced the Edge (2024) at around $450, as it would have undercut the Pixel 8a and made the weaker camera more acceptable.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to price it more attractively from the start and keep pricing more consistent throughout the year? At $450, the Motorola Edge’s shortcomings this year would have been more forgivable. It would also be easier to keep pricing down if the company switches back to MediaTek, even with a more powerful chip in MediaTek’s lineup. Therefore, I’d like to see the Motorola Edge (2025) priced somewhere between $450 and $500 next year.

Motorola Edge (2025): What change would you most like to see? 1 votes Better performance 0 % A better camera is a must 0 % Better software update commitment 100 % Lower pricing 0 % Other (Tell us in the comments.) 0 %

Will there be a Motorola Edge (2025)?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Motorola Edge (2024) arrived just four months ago, so it’s still a bit early to think about the Edge (2025) arriving just yet. However, there’s every reason to believe it will eventually happen. Motorola has been pushing the Edge and Edge Plus series for a few years now, and it’s become one of the company’s best products, even if the Motorola Edge (2024) had its fair share of flaws.

As for when it might arrive? Let’s take a look at the Edge’s historical release dates: Motorola Edge (2024) — June 20, 2024

June 20, 2024 Motorola Edge (2023) — October 11, 2023

October 11, 2023 Motorola Edge (2022) — September 22, 2023 Previously, Motorola would launch its mid-range model in late summer or early fall, but this year the company released it earlier than ever before, making it a more direct competitor to the Pixel 8a. It’s hard to say if this trend will continue next year, but it’s certainly possible that a summer release will become the new norm.

Should you wait for the Motorola Edge (2025)?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Motorola Edge (2024) isn’t a bad device, but its limitations and high pricing make it a hard sell when there are phones like the Google Pixel 8a that offer a better camera experience and more, while still costing around $50 less. Not to mention, the Pixel 8 can often be found on sale for around the same price as the Edge (2024) but with better software update support and more features. Honestly, if you can find either Google phone for sale, both are going to offer a better experience than the Motorola Edge can.

If you’re set on getting a Motorola Edge, you might want to hold off. The Motorola Edge (2024) received more criticism compared to its predecessor, and hopefully, next year’s model will be better. Of course, if you do get the Edge (2024), you’ll find it’s a reasonably solid performer — just maybe not a particularly great value.

Motorola Edge (2024) Motorola Edge (2024) Super-fast charging • Big, bright display • Solid build quality with water and dust protection MSRP: $549.99 Sleek and lightweight The Motorola Edge (2024) packs in a big OLED screen, rapid 68W charging, and a sleek build into a well-priced upper mid-range Android phone. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

You might like

Comments