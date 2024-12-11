Deal: The Motorola Edge 2024 is $250 off!

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Are you looking for an affordable handset? We recommend plenty of great options in our list of the best budget smartphones. The Motorola Edge 2024 isn’t there because it is more of a mid-tier device at $549.99. It’s on sale for only $299.99 right now, though, making it a very enticing option for those who want the most bang for their buck. Get the Motorola Edge 2024 for just $299.99

This offer is available from Amazon, as well as Motorola’s website. The device is only available in one color: Midnight Blue.

Motorola Edge (2024) Motorola Edge (2024) Sleek and lightweight The Motorola Edge (2024) packs in a big OLED screen, rapid 68W charging, and a sleek build into a well-priced upper mid-range Android phone. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Limited Time Deal!

It doesn’t get much attention, but the Motorola Edge 2024 is a pretty good device if you’re looking for a mid-tier handset. In our full Motorola Edge 2024 review, we mentioned it was a great phone, but there are better options at its $549.99 retail price, especially when there are great competitors like the Google Pixel 8a out there. At $299.99, though, the Motorola handset is getting more of an edge.

For starters, the phone features a really nice design, with a leather-like textured back that is both unique and soft to the touch. It’s also built solidly, offering an IP68 rating for optimal dust and water resistance.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Motorola Edge 2024 is relatively powerful, too. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with 8GB of RAM. The 6.6-inch P-OLED display is also surprisingly good, offering a Full HD+ resolution and a smoother-than-usual 144Hz refresh rate.

The camera performance isn’t great, but it also isn’t horrible. Such middling camera performances are common at these price ranges, though, and you will get some outstanding benefits if you can live with less amazing shots. The battery life easily makes it through a whole day. When it’s time to recharge, it can do so at 68W charging speeds. To put that into perspective, the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can “only” reach 45W.

At just a penny under $300, you really can’t go wrong with a phone like the Motorola Edge 2024. You will be hard-pressed to find anything better at this price range. Make sure to act quickly, though. This is the first time the device has reached this record-low price, and we’re not sure how long the sale will last.

