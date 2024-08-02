Moto Tag officially goes on sale, gives Android users the closest thing to the Air Tag

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Moto Tag is now on sale directly through Motorola.

Individual units will run you $29, while a four-pack is $99.

The new Moto Tag is backward compatible with Air Tag accessories and even supports UWB.

There’s little denying that Apple’s Air Tag has helped make Bluetooth trackers more mainstream than ever before, and a lot of this is due to its great network and support for extra features like UWB for precision accuracy. The new Google Find My Device network aims to offer a lot of the same improvements as Apple, but there’s still a lack of decent trackers available. Thankfully the arrival of the Moto Tag helps rectify this issue.

The Moto Tag was first announced in late June but the device is now officially available starting today. Unfortunately, it’s still unavailable on sites like Amazon, though you can get a four-pack for $99 right now from Motorola’s website, which will give you two units in Starlight Blue and 2 in Sage Green. You can also get an individual tracker for $29 but the only color currently available is Sage Green.

As you’ve likely gathered, the Moto Tag is essentially a clone of the Air Tag, at least in terms of design. This might seem like a blatant rip-off and you might be right, but this is actually a good thing for consumers because the Moto Tag’s design makes it fully compatible with the majority of Air Tag accessories. It’s also priced the same and has a few useful extras, such as a built-in button that lets you use it as a remote shutter for any Android device. Unlike every other Android tracker out there, there’s even a UWB chip inside.

This chip should allow you to communicate with other UWB devices for better tracking, but from what we can gather, Find My Device doesn’t formally support UWB yet. What does this mean? It’s possible the feature will be formally announced by Google soon, or that Motorola will require an in-house app for extra UWB functionality. Regardless, this is looking to be the best Android Bluetooth tracker on the market so far.

