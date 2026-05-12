Moto Tag 2 quietly goes on sale in the US — here's where you can pick one up

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The second generation of the Moto Tag has gone on sale.

Motorola has yet to open up orders through its store in the US, but you can buy a pack through third-party sellers.

The Moto Tag 2 boasts greatly improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

Near the beginning of 2026, Motorola announced that it would launch a second-generation Moto Tag this year. At the time, the company said availability would open up in North America in the coming months, but there was no exact launch date. While the tracker is still not up for sale on Motorola’s website, you can finally get your hands on the device.

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In recent weeks, the Moto Tag 2 has quietly gone on sale in the UK (£29.99) and in Germany (€40). However, it’s also become available in the US. The only caveat is that you’ll have to buy it through a third-party seller.

Spotted by 9to5Google, some third-party sellers have the Moto Tag 2 up for sale on Amazon. While there’s no option to buy a single pack, you can get a four-pack for $120. According to early buyers, these trackers are the real deal. It also appears that there are no red flags with these sellers. So if you’ve been waiting to pick up the Moto Tag 2, this is your chance.

As with the original model, the Moto Tag 2 supports Google’s Find Hub network and offers ultra-wideband (UWB) for precise location tracking. However, the Moto Tag 2’s battery life is what separates it from its predecessor. While the first-gen model offers one year of battery life, the Moto Tag 2 is said to last up to 600 days on a standard CR2032 coin cell battery. The tracker is also a little more durable than before, going up from IP67 to IP68.

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