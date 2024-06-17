Motorola teases 2024 Moto Razr series, launch set for June 25

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Razr Plus

TL;DR Motorola has teased the launch of its 2024 Moto Razr series.

The video gives us a look at two new colorways and a total of seven color options.

The official launch date is set for June 25.

Motorola has officially announced that it will unveil its 2024 foldable phones next week. The confirmation came via a teaser video posted on X/Twitter, which provided a sneak peek at the upcoming devices and revealed the launch date for the 2024 Moto Razr series.

The teaser video featured two Moto Razr phones in striking blue and orange hues, both showcasing what appears to be a faux leather back. This finish was exclusive to the Viva Magenta color option of last year’s Moto Razr Plus ($649.99 at Amazon), whereas the other variants featured polished glass backs.

However, the standard Moto Razr did offer faux leather across all its colorways, so it’ll be interesting to see what strategy Motorola picks for this year’s models. Regardless, the deep blue and orange hues seen in the video are both new and a refreshing departure from last year’s palette.

The teaser also hinted at a total of seven color options, likely to be distributed between the Moto Razr 2024 and Moto Razr Plus 2024. Although the video offered no further details, previous reports suggest that the Moto Razr Plus will come with a better camera setup and a bigger battery.

The big upgrade coming to the standard Moto Razr 2024 should be a larger cover screen like its Plus counterpart. In terms of pricing, it’s expected that the phones will retain the $699 and $999 price tags of their predecessors.

With Samsung already facing stiff competition in the book-style foldable market from the impressive OnePlus Open, all eyes are on Motorola’s 2024 flip foldables to see if they can pose a serious challenge to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Motorola has confirmed a June 25 launch date for the Moto Razr 2024 series, so the wait for more concrete details won’t be long.

