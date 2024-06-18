Motorola Razr 2024: European listings reveal pricing, colors, and more

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Razr Plus

TL;DR European listings have surfaced for the Moto Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 ahead of their official launch.

The Moto Razr 2024 is listed at 899 euros, and the Razr Plus 2024 at 1,199 euros, matching last year’s prices.

The standard Razr’s color options are Orange, Grey, and Sand, and the Razr Plus’s are green, blue, and peach.

Motorola recently announced that it will launch its much-anticipated 2024 Moto Razr phones on June 25. However, European retailers have seemingly jumped the gun, listing the devices and giving us an early peek at the pricing and specifications of the Razr 2024 series. (h/t: Digital Trends)

First reported by Ytechb, the standard Moto Razr 2024 (known as the Moto Razr 50 outside of the US) is listed with a price tag of 899 euros for the 256GB storage model. The flagship Moto Razr Plus 2024 (aka the Razr 50 Ultra) is listed at 1,199 euros for the 12GB/512GB variant.

For context, these are the same starting prices as last year’s models in Europe, suggesting that Motorola might keep the prices consistent in the United States as well. If so, we can expect the Razr (2024) to retail for $699 and the Razr Plus (2024) for $999.

While the Razr 40 Ultra (Moto Razr Plus 2023) was also priced at €1199, the base model last year offered only 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Razr 50 Ultra is listed with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at the same price.

This suggests that Motorola might increase the Razr Plus 2024’s base storage and RAM to compensate for its expected use of the slightly less powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset compared to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The leaks also give us a glimpse of the potential color options for the new Razrs. The standard Razr 50 is listed in Orange, Grey, and Sand, while the Razr Plus could come in Green, Blue, and Peach. However, it’s worth noting that these color names might not be the official marketing terms Motorola ultimately chooses.

We already have a reasonably good idea of what to expect from the 2024 Moto Razrs in terms of specifications. With the launch date fast approaching, we wouldn’t have to wait too long to know more about the 2024 Moto Razr phones.

