Moto Razr (2024) leak points to an exciting upgrade for the cheaper model

TL;DR New images and details for the Motorola Razr and Razr Plus have leaked.

The Razr appears to come in grey and khaki, while the Razr Plus offers peach, green, and blue.

The Razr’s outer display could be expanded to be closer to the Razr Plus.

A fair amount of details have already come out about Motorola’s upcoming 2024 clamshell Android foldables. However, a new leak may have spilled the beans on the colors and may have revealed an interesting improvement to the cheaper Razr.

In coordination with leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore, 91mobiles shared a handful of new renders for the Motorola Razr and Razr Plus (known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra outside the US). Based on the images, it seems we can expect the Razr to come in grey and khaki, while the Razr Plus has peach, green, and blue color options.

The leak also provides some specs about the Razr Plus we’ve heard from previous leaks like a 6.9-inch 2,640 x 1,080 OLED display for the inside and a 3.6-inch cover screen. We’ve also heard it could sport a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, and more.

Something new, however, are the details about the vanilla model. Nothing is new about the battery, main screen camera, or memory, but we do see changes in other areas.

An exciting upgrade the Razr (2024) could get is a larger cover display. The cover display is said to be 3.63 inches, which would almost put it on par with the 4-inch cover display coming to the Razr Plus.

Unfortunately, there appear to be some downgrades as well, such as a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. This is a noticeable change from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 that appeared in last year’s model. The main camera has also been bumped down to 50MP from the 64MP we got in 2023.

Earlier leaks have suggested the Razr Plus will launch in the US for $999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. But it looks like we’re still waiting on the price for the entry model.

