When launched in India back in August, the Moto G5S was available in Lunar Gray or Fine Gold. Starting today, you can also get the device in the Midnight Blue color option at Moto Hubs and various retail store across the country.

The blue version of the mid-range handset is Rs. 1,000 more expensive than the other two color options, which launched with a price tag of Rs. 13,999. However, as part of an introductory offer that will end on October 21, you can get your hands on it for Rs. 12,999 (Rs. 2,000 off).

As a refresher, the Moto G5S comes with a 5.2-inch display with Full HD resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 430 chipset. The device has 4 GB of RAM and is equipped with a 16 MP primary camera as well as a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor.

The handset offers 32 GB of storage that’s expandable via a microSD card and packs a 3,000 mAh battery with TurboPower support, which promises to provide up to five hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging. The smartphone also sports a metal body, a fingerprint scanner located up front, below the display, and Android 7.1 Nougat.

If you’re interested in getting the handset, make sure you buy it before October 21 in order to secure the Rs. 2,000 discount. But if the Moto G5S isn’t up your alley, you might want to check out a few other smartphones that have recently launched in India such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Honor 9i, and Sony Xperia XA1 Plus, just to name a few.