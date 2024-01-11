Moto G Stylus (2024) leaked renders showcase the only budget alternative for stylus lovers

TL;DR Renders of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024) have leaked, giving us a good look at the affordable smartphone with an integrated stylus.

The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Android is all about choices, and that choice is reflected in the phone ecosystem. But for people who want a smartphone with an integrated stylus, the choices are surprisingly sparse. Of course, the first option is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but that is a super premium smartphone. If you want a budget Android phone with a stylus, you must invariably turn to Motorola’s Moto G Stylus. Leaked renders indicate that the phone will be refreshed in 2024, which is good news for stylus lovers!

Smartmania has shared leaked renders of the Moto G Stylus (2024). The phone takes on Motorola’s new design language with the bulbous camera island that contours over to the back, but it also retains the integrated stylus. We also see a flat display and a flat mid-frame with chamfered sides.

The stylus can be pictured in the header image, protruding from the bottom of the phone. The name of the phone also gives it away. Motorola has launched a fair few stylus phones under this branding, so it is good to see the company is keeping at it.

We can also see the 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the phone.

As for the specifications, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024) will have a 6.5-inch display, while the phone will have dimensions of 162.5 x 74.7 x 8.09 mm and a thickness of 10.28mm in the camera module area. The primary camera is said to be a 50MP sensor with OIS, which could potentially lift the Moto G Stylus (2024) to a good camera phone in the budget segment.

We’ll have to wait for Motorola to officially announce the device in the coming months to learn more about the device.

