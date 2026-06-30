This Moto G Power (2025) deal cuts the price to $199.99

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Motorola’s Moto G Power (2025) is a budget 5G phone built around the things many people care about most: long battery life, a sturdy design, and a big, smooth display. It also happens to be on sale right now, which makes this a good time to take a look.

The phone has a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, so scrolling and everyday use should feel smoother than on many other cheap phones. Motorola also packs in a 5,000mAh battery and wireless charging support, which is still not common at this end of the market. Another big selling point is durability. The Moto G Power (2025) offers IP68 and IP69 water resistance plus MIL-STD-810H durability, giving it a tougher build than you usually get around this price range.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Moto G Power (2025) for $199.99, down from its $299.99 recommended retail price. That is a 33% discount relative to the RRP, knocking $100 off the usual cost. This is also the best price we have seen this year, returning to last week’s Prime Day price.

The Moto G Power (2025) is best suited to people who want a reliable phone for daily tasks without spending close to flagship money. Reviews describe performance as adequate for everyday use, while the camera is decent in good lighting. The bigger draw here is the mix of battery life, ruggedness, and value, and at $199.99, that package looks even better.

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