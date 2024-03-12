Moto G and Moto G Power: Motorola launches affordable 5G duo for 2024

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola is launching two new additions to the Moto G line.

The Moto G 5G will run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Moto G Power 5G will have a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip.

The Moto G and Moto G Power will sell for $199.99 and $299.99, respectively.

We’re a few months into 2024, and Motorola is starting to push out this year’s lineup of smartphones. Today, Motorola is launching two of its most affordable Android handsets, the Moto G 5G (2024) and Moto G Power 5G (2024). Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about both devices.

Moto G 5G (2024)

Last year’s model had its price slashed to $249, down from its $399 predecessor. Motorola has once again cut the price down for this year’s model, bringing the smartphone down to a low $199. Despite being even cheaper than before, the Moto G 5G manages to fit in a few upgrades.

One of those upgrades is the primary camera, which boasts a 50MP lens, compared to the 48MP shooter from a year ago. A 2MP macro lens and an 8MP selfie camera join that camera. Motorola claims the cameras have four times better light sensitivity than before.

Another improvement you can expect to see is the charging speed. While the phone will still have a 5,000mAh battery, it will also have faster wired charging (18W).

2023’s model housed a Snapdragon 480 plus chip, and the 2024 edition has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Although this isn’t a huge leap from before, the more energy-efficient chip should slightly improve battery life, even though the battery life was pretty good already in 2023.

Outside of these differences, you can expect much of the same. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, like last year’s model. The 120Hz adaptive display is a smidge larger at 6.6 inches but has the same HD+ resolution at 1,612 x 720. And you can expect Dolby Atmos to be back, giving the phone solid audio quality.

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

The Moto G Power (2024) is only $100 more expensive than the Moto G, putting it at $299. For that price tag, you get a few higher-quality features, like an ultrawide rear camera.

Speaking of the cameras, the Moto G Power has a dual-camera setup. The main camera is a 50MP shooter with optical image stabilization. Sitting next to it is an 8MP ultrawide with a 118-degree angle. Meanwhile, the front camera offers a 16MP lens.

As for the display, it is an FHD+ 120Hz LCD screen measuring 6.7 inches. Along with that panel comes a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. In addition, you get Dolby Atmos, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (up to 16GB of expandable storage).

Availability The Moto G 5G (2024), which comes in Sage Green, will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting March 21. On May 2, it will subsequently be available at Cricket, Boost Infinite, AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, Cox Mobile, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family Mobile, and Visible. You can also get it unlocked on Motorola’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The Moto G Power 5G will be available in Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac. The phone will be up for grabs a day later at Cricket on March 22. It will subsequently be available on March 29 at T-Mobile, AT&T, UScellular, Verizon, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Walmart Family Mobile, and Visible. The unlocked version can also be found on Motorola’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments