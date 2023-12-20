Moto G 5G 2024 renders leak, showing one significant design change

TL;DR Motorola Moto G 5G renders and a 360-degree video have leaked online, showing the phone from various angles.

The phone has a redesigned rear camera housing compared to the 2023 model.

The Moto G 5G phones are dependable workhorses in the budget segment, and we called the Moto G 5G 2023 a “decent starter smartphone.” Now, it looks like Motorola Moto G 5G 2024 renders have leaked online.

MySmartPrice and serial leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer have posted renders and a 360-degree video showing the Moto 5G 2024. Check out the images below and the video at the top of the page.

The images and video show a phone with a redesigned dual rear camera housing compared to the Moto G 5G 2023. More specifically, the new phone’s camera housing seems to be pushed further into the corner and appears to be molded from the same material as the rear cover.

The rest of the Moto G 5G 2024 seems very similar to its predecessor. That means a center-mounted punch-hole cutout with a substantial chin. The new phone also seems to retain the old device’s side fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm port.

Otherwise, Motorola’s handset is said to have a 6.5-inch display and measure 164.4 x 74.9 x 8.2mm (broadly in line with the 2023 phone). There’s no word on other specs, but we’re not expecting a major upgrade over the previous handset. Still, those on the hunt for a solid cheap phone should keep an eye on this one.

Comments