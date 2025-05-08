T-Mobile will give you a free phone with a trade-in, regardless of its condition or your plan

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering the Moto Edge 2024 for free with any trade-in, including damaged phones.

This deal works with all plans without requiring any changes, including older legacy ones, though you’ll need to pay a $35 connection fee.

Is it worth it? Mostly. While the Moto Edge 2024 has solid performance and fast charging, it comes with limited software support and some bloatware.

Looking for a free phone on T-Mobile’s network? While there are plenty of promotions out there that do just that, many require newer (and often higher-end) plans to qualify. The good news is that if you want a free phone that works with any plans, including legacy plans, you may just be in luck.

A verified T-Mobile employee on Reddit has revealed that the Moto Edge 2024 is currently available for any plans with any trade-in. Even better, the phone’s condition or model doesn’t matter either. That means cracked phones or those with other issues will still be accepted as long as the IMEI can be verified.

Be aware that the phone might be free, but you will be required to pay a $35 connection charge. Beyond that, there doesn’t seem to be any other catches. No plan changes required.

The bigger question is whether or not the Moto Edge is worth it. Android Authority had lots of positive things to say about the device in our official Moto Edge 2024 review.

The phone has decent performance, excellent fast charging, IP68 resistance, and plenty of other stand-out features. You may not find the very fastest processor here, but the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is more than capable of delivering a solid experience.

On the flipside, the Edge also only gives you three years of security updates and two years of OS updates. You’ll also find quite a bit of bloatware here. Still, if you don’t plan on leaving T-Mobile and need a new device? You could certainly do much worse.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.