Poll: What's the most iconic Android phone in the last 15 years

September 23 marks the 15th anniversary of Android 1.0 launching, and the Android ecosystem has grown to become a juggernaut since then.

Everyone from Google and Samsung to Xiaomi and Sony have churned out fantastic phones over the years. But what’s the most iconic Android phone in the last 15 years? That’s what we want to find out in our poll today. Give us your answer below.

What's the most iconic phone in 15 years of Android? 1293 votes HTC Dream/T-Mobile G1 6 % Motorola Droid 8 % OnePlus One 8 % HTC One M8 11 % Samsung Galaxy S3 25 % Nexus 6P 5 % Google Pixel 7 Pro 4 % Nothing Phone 1 2 % Samsung Galaxy Note 17 % LG G3 3 % Sony Xperia Z3 3 % Other (leave a comment) 8 %

Just remember that we’re not asking about the best Android phone ever made but the most iconic one in your book. Is your pick not on the list? Then go ahead and choose “other” while also leaving a comment with your desired smartphone.

Me? It has to be the Surface Duo. Nah, just kidding, it’s the Amazon Fire Phone. Nah, just kidding again.

