Gamers, rejoice! More TVs with four HDMI 2.1 ports set to hit the market in 2025

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Thanks to MediaTek’s Pentonic 800 chip, more manufacturers could offer TVs with up to four HDMI 2.1 ports this year.

Hisense is the first manufacturer to announce high-end TVs featuring this new chip.

The company has also shared plans to offer a USB-C DisplayPort port on its 2025 U8Q TV in select markets.

Several TV makers showcased their latest innovations at CES this year, but one crucial improvement that could greatly benefit gamers purchasing a new TV in 2025 seems to have gone unnoticed. As per a new report from FlatpanelsHD, we could see more TVs with up to four HDMI 2.1 ports this year as manufacturers switch to MediaTek’s new Pentonic 800 chipset.

Samsung and LG are currently the only manufacturers offering TVs with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports. The companies reportedly rely on in-house or customized chipsets to provide this feature on their TVs. In contrast, other manufacturers that use MediaTek’s stock Pentonic 700 and Pentonic 1000 chips are limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports.

MediaTek addressed this limitation in June last year by introducing the Pentonic 800 chip, which supports “up to 4 high-speed video/audio input interfaces.” Hisense has confirmed that some of its upcoming TVs will feature this new chip (via Vincent Teoh on X) and, therefore, feature four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Hisense has also revealed that its 2025 U8Q TV could feature three HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB-C DisplayPort port in select markets, making it the first commercially available TV to feature a USB-C port. Hisense is currently the only TV maker with confirmed plans to switch to MediaTek’s new chip, but we expect more manufacturers to follow suit soon.

With access to four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, users will be able to connect multiple consoles to their TVs without worrying about switching connections to utilize gaming features like high refresh rate support with variable refresh rate, auto low latency mode, etc.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments