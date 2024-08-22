Monument Valley 3 release date: When is it launching?

Monument Valley has grown into a much-loved indie darling since its debut over a decade ago and remains one of the best Android games. It’s been more than six years since the second game in the series made its mobile debut, but thankfully, fans are finally getting a third installment. But when? Below, we detail Monument Valley 3 release date, gameplay, and everything else you need to know.

Monument Valley 3 release date

Ustwo Games

Monument Valley 3 will debut on December 10, 2024, on Android and iOS. Importantly, unlike the first two iterations, the third game will be a Netflix-exclusive title; you’ll need an active Netflix subscription to play it.

Ahead of Monument Valley 3’s release, developer Ustwo Games is also bringing the first and second isometric puzzle titles to Netflix Games on September 19 and October 29, respectively. This change shouldn’t affect anyone who has already purchased these titles.

Although the game isn’t listed on the Google Play Store, you can still download and play the first two titles by hitting the buttons below.

What is Monument Valley 3?

Monument Valley 3 borrows the previous two titles’ colorful aesthetics and mind-bending mechanics. Manipulating the world and, as a result, solving puzzles that allow the protagonist’s progression remains the name of the game. Thankfully, the developer notes that the third installation doesn’t require game knowledge of the previous games but should also appease long-standing fans of the franchise.

Monument Valley 3 borrows the colorful aesthetics and mind-bending mechanics from the series' previous two titles.

The trailer reveals several heavily saturated worlds and some of the brutalist puzzles, including bell towers, wheat fields, and more abstract town designs. There are also plenty of levels through which the protagonist travels on a boat, too. Oh, and there’s also a giant fish.

As for the underlying story, it’s unclear if Monument Valley 3 has a focused throughline. We do at least know the new protagonist’s name: Noor. The first game introduced Ida, a princess tasked with righting a fragmented world, while game two introduced the characters of Ro and her daughter.

Is Monument Valley 3 free?

Ustwo Games

Monument Valley 3 will be free to play and download on Android and iOS, provided you have an active Netflix subscription. If you don’t, you can’t play the game. If you do, there won’t be any in-app purchases or unlocks holding you back.

Considering that the first two Monument Valley games were launched on Windows (albeit many, many years after their initial mobile debuts), we wouldn’t rule out Monument Valley 3 eventually appearing on other platforms. However, for now, the game is exclusive to mobile.

Monument Valley 3 FAQs

Will there be a Monument Valley 3 game? Yes, there will be a Monument Valley 3. Developer Ustwo Games announced in August 2024 that the game will be available at the end of the year.

Why is the Monument Valley game so popular? The Monument Valley games offer a unique, colorful aesthetic, a host of challenging isometric puzzles, and an endearing underlying message. The gameplay is slower than pure adventure titles, so they also make for incredibly relaxing mobile games.

Is the Monument Valley game worth it? The Monument Valley games are definitely worth it. If you’re an active Netflix subscriber, you can soon play the first and second titles in the series at no additional cost through Netflix Games. However, if you end up liking them, supporting the developer and purchasing the titles on your store of choice is always a good move.

You might like

Comments