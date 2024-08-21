Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Monument Valley 3 is coming soon, but you’ll need a subscription to play it
- Monument Valley 3 is launching on Android and iOS on December 10, but playing it will require a Netflix subscription.
- Twous Games is also bringing the prequels, Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2, to Netflix Games this fall.
- Monument Valley 3 will feature no ads or in-app purchases beyond the required Netflix subscription.
Ustwo Games has announced that it’s releasing Monument Valley 3 on Android and iOS on December 10. The title, however, will be exclusive to Netflix Games, requiring an active subscription to play. The company stated:
Monument Valley 3 invites players to reunite with the series’ signature beauty and mind-bending puzzles. Guide a new hero, Noor, through a series of impossible landscapes, manipulating architecture and perspective to unveil hidden paths and solve intricate challenges.
Monument Valley 3, like its two predecessors, will require users to manipulate landscapes to guide the main character to its destination. For the first time, Monument Valley players will also be able to experience a virtual boat ride and sail across the digital world.
Ustwo Games emphasizes that the upcoming title is the “perfect entry point for newcomers, while offering a wealth of fresh experiences for returning fans.” So, even if you haven’t played the previous releases, the third edition should still be enjoyable.
Speaking of the previous releases, Ustwo Games is also bringing Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 to Netflix Games on September 19 and October 29, respectively. So, by the end of the year, Netflix subscribers will be able to play the three releases without paying any additional fees.
Expectedly, Monument Valley 3 will feature no ads or in-app purchases (excluding the required Netflix subscription). The mobile game is designed to offer an atmospheric experience through its original visuals and soundtracks — rather than stress users out with pay-to-win mechanisms.
You can sign up for updates using this link if you want the company to send you emails about the game and its availability.