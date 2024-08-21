Monument Valley 3 is coming soon, but you’ll need a subscription to play it

Ustwo Games has announced that it’s releasing Monument Valley 3 on Android and iOS on December 10. The title, however, will be exclusive to Netflix Games, requiring an active subscription to play. The company stated:

Monument Valley 3 invites players to reunite with the series’ signature beauty and mind-bending puzzles. Guide a new hero, Noor, through a series of impossible landscapes, manipulating architecture and perspective to unveil hidden paths and solve intricate challenges.

Monument Valley 3, like its two predecessors, will require users to manipulate landscapes to guide the main character to its destination. For the first time, Monument Valley players will also be able to experience a virtual boat ride and sail across the digital world.