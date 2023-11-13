We asked, you told us: Most of you prefer monochrome themes over color

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Colleague Rita El-Khoury used the Nothing Phone 2 and came away feeling that monochrome themes aren’t actually boring.

We also included a poll in her opinion article, asking whether you’re in the monochrome or color theme camp. Well, the results are in, and here’s what you told us.

Are you team monochrome or team colors? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Over 1,200 votes were counted in this poll, and it turns out that 53.1% of respondents said they’re on team monochrome. We’re guessing that at least some voters were attracted to this poll because they were Nothing Phone owners in the first place. Nevertheless, Google’s adoption of monochrome themes in Android 14 certainly suggests there are loads of fans of this color scheme in general.

Meanwhile, only 11.8% of surveyed readers say they’re on team colors. Finally, 35.1% of respondents said they switched between monochrome and color themes.

Either way, it’s clear that Nothing might be on the right track with its decision to emphasize monochrome themes. Me? I’ve got no taste and prefer garish colors everywhere.

Comments Beardednomad: Those look incredibly boring. I prefer some color.

raffr: I prefer colors. Monochrome would work for me only as a sleep time theme

Alessandro87: since years i onlh use 100% black themes…for lockscreen, homepage, drawer……

call me crazy but on amoled this is wonderful. allow me to focus on app icons and colors..no distractions

