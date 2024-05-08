Mobvoi debuts the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro for outdoor adventurers

Mobvoi

TL;DR Mobvoi is launching a new smartwatch aimed at outdoor enthusiasts called the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro.

The smartwatch can last up to 90 hours in Smart Mode and 45 days in Essential Mode.

TicWatch’s health tracking features have been consolidated into a single app.

When the TicWatch Pro 5 launched, we came away pretty impressed by solid battery life, high-quality chipset, and the inclusion of Google’s latest Wear OS software. Now Mobvoi is releasing a new version of that device aimed at outdoor enthusiasts.

Today, Mobvoi announced that the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro will be the latest addition to its collection of smartwatches. This version of the Pro 5 maintains a sleek profile while introducing comprehensive improvements to its fitness features.

The Enduro has many of the same benefits as the Pro 5, meaning you can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, as well as the same version of Wear OS. It also has Smart Mode and Essential Mode to help you save battery life. However, Mobvoi claims that the Enduro can last up to 90 hours on Smart Mode and 45 days on Essential Mode. For comparison, the Pro 5 was said to last 80 hours on Smart Mode, making this a 10-hour improvement.

In addition, the Enduro features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass display, a redesigned rotating crown, 5ATM water resistance, Barometer, US-MIL-STD 810H certification, and multi-GNSS technology. According to Mobvoi, these features make the Enduro suitable for navigating tough terrains.

As for the features, the company has revamped TicExercise, so it now has a larger UI for clearer visuals. It has also gained more professional workouts tailored to various fitness goals and levels such as cross-country skiing, crunches, and more. The Enduro also includes GPS and distance tracking capabilities for walking, hiking, and other activities.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Display

1.43-inch AMOLED + ultra-low-power display

466x466 resolution

326ppi

Case

50.1 x 48 x 11.95mm

44.7g

Metal, aluminum, and nylon with fiberglass

Band

24mm

Quick-release

Power

628mAh battery

Proprietary magnetic charger

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1

RAM

2GB

Storage

32GB

Software

Wear OS

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

Sensors

HD PPG heart rate sensor

SpO2 sensor

Accelerator

Gyroscope

Compass

Low-latency off-body sensor

Skin temperature sensor

Durability

5ATM, Open water swim

MIL-STD-810G

Colors

Obsidian



Another change you’ll with this device is consolidated health features. Measurements like heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and health goals are now all located in the TicHealth app. Mobvoi has also added a new “snoring detection” feature and a 12-month free VIP sleep subscription in the Mobvoi Health app.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is up for sale starting today. It’s available in one color option “obsidian” for $349.99 on Mobvoi’s website, as well as Amazon.

