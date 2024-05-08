Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Mobvoi debuts the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro for outdoor adventurers
- Mobvoi is launching a new smartwatch aimed at outdoor enthusiasts called the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro.
- The smartwatch can last up to 90 hours in Smart Mode and 45 days in Essential Mode.
- TicWatch’s health tracking features have been consolidated into a single app.
When the TicWatch Pro 5 launched, we came away pretty impressed by solid battery life, high-quality chipset, and the inclusion of Google’s latest Wear OS software. Now Mobvoi is releasing a new version of that device aimed at outdoor enthusiasts.
Today, Mobvoi announced that the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro will be the latest addition to its collection of smartwatches. This version of the Pro 5 maintains a sleek profile while introducing comprehensive improvements to its fitness features.
The Enduro has many of the same benefits as the Pro 5, meaning you can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, as well as the same version of Wear OS. It also has Smart Mode and Essential Mode to help you save battery life. However, Mobvoi claims that the Enduro can last up to 90 hours on Smart Mode and 45 days on Essential Mode. For comparison, the Pro 5 was said to last 80 hours on Smart Mode, making this a 10-hour improvement.
In addition, the Enduro features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass display, a redesigned rotating crown, 5ATM water resistance, Barometer, US-MIL-STD 810H certification, and multi-GNSS technology. According to Mobvoi, these features make the Enduro suitable for navigating tough terrains.
As for the features, the company has revamped TicExercise, so it now has a larger UI for clearer visuals. It has also gained more professional workouts tailored to various fitness goals and levels such as cross-country skiing, crunches, and more. The Enduro also includes GPS and distance tracking capabilities for walking, hiking, and other activities.
|Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro
Display
1.43-inch AMOLED + ultra-low-power display
466x466 resolution
326ppi
Case
50.1 x 48 x 11.95mm
44.7g
Metal, aluminum, and nylon with fiberglass
Band
24mm
Quick-release
Power
628mAh battery
Proprietary magnetic charger
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1
RAM
2GB
Storage
32GB
Software
Wear OS
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Wi-Fi 2.4GHz
NFC
GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS
Sensors
HD PPG heart rate sensor
SpO2 sensor
Accelerator
Gyroscope
Compass
Low-latency off-body sensor
Skin temperature sensor
Durability
5ATM, Open water swim
MIL-STD-810G
Colors
Obsidian
Another change you’ll with this device is consolidated health features. Measurements like heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and health goals are now all located in the TicHealth app. Mobvoi has also added a new “snoring detection” feature and a 12-month free VIP sleep subscription in the Mobvoi Health app.
The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is up for sale starting today. It’s available in one color option “obsidian” for $349.99 on Mobvoi’s website, as well as Amazon.