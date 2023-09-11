Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The new TicWatch Pro 5 is a bargain at under $300
The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 was only launched in May, so we’re happy to see that you can already save 15% on the impressive smartwatch in a new Amazon deal. We felt it was reasonable value at the $350 retail price, making it positively tempting at just $297.49.
This is only the second time that the Wear OS smartwatch has been on offer, and it has never been available for less. Both the Black and Sandstone colorways are subject to the markdown.
The TicWatch Pro 5 scored a solid 4-out-of-5 in our complimentary review. It’s powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset and boasts a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, complemented by Mobvoi’s unique power-saving dual display. Storage and performance are on-point, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, and the TicWatch Pro 5 is built to last thanks to 5ATM water resistance and a MIL-STD-810H durability rating. You’re getting comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities, including over 100 workout modes, sleep tracking with detailed metrics, and heart rate zone monitoring. Not to mention that the TicWatch Pro 5 is the first from Mobvoi to run Wear OS 3.5 out of the box.
