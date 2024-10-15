Mobvoi keeps pushing to stay in the Wear OS race with the new TicWatch Atlas

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR Today, Mobvoi launched a brand-new Wear OS smartwatch, the Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas.

The device builds on the company’s Pro 5 Enduro with updated features such as Heat Map Tracking, Fall Detection, and accuracy improvements.

It is available now from Mobvoi.com for $349.99 as well as from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Just as another launch season starts to feel wrapped up, today, Mobvoi introduced a brand new Wear OS option for adventurers, the TicWatch Atlas. On top of everything found in the successful TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, the Atlas adds key upgrades such as Heat Map Tracking, Fall Detection, and Enhanced TicMotion. In short, this means personalized visual insights into completed routes and workouts, improved safety, and more accurate real-time stats and fitness tracking.

Meanwhile, the device comes in just one fairly large case size, weighing in at 47.2g. Like the Pro 5 Enduro, the watch body is made from stainless steel for a durable user experience and equips sapphire crystal protection over its 1.43-inch display, though it features an altered button design. Below the hood, the device’s specs also look a lot like those of its predecessor. It packs the same Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 wearable platform, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of storage, plus a 628mAh battery. Thanks to this massive cell and built-in power efficiencies, Mobvoi claims the Atlas will last up to 90 hours in Smart Mode mode and up to 45 hours in Essential Mode. These are impressive specs for a smartwatch with such a loaded feature set.

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

But while Mobvoi seems to outperform the competition in terms of power, unfortunately, when it comes to the latest Wear OS, the company remains a step behind. The TicWatch Atlas runs Wear OS 4 out of the box, rather than this year’s Wear OS 5, which can currently be found on the newest devices from Google and Samsung.

Though Wear OS 4 is an improvement over the Wear OS 3.5 found on the Pro 5 Enduro, it’s still not the software that such a well-built and impressive watch deserves. It’s possible that the Atlas will be eligible for the newest software in the future, but as of now, there’s no planned update schedule. If slightly dated software doesn’t scare you away, the TicWatch Atlas is available now for $349.99 from Mobvoi.com as well as from third-party retailers like Amazon. It is currently available in Black, though a Silver colorway is also set to arrive.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments